Healthcare staff on trial after the death of a patient at a Wigan borough hospital

Four healthcare staff are on trial accused of giving false statements following the death of a young woman at Leigh Infirmary.



Laura Taylor, 27, of Ince Green Lane in Ince, Lesley Osbaldestin, 43, of Moxon Way in Ashton, Maria Anderson, 59, of Whimbrel Road, Tyldesley, and 29-year-old Bethany Clare of Pimbo Way in St Helens have denied perverting the course of justice.

The four are accused of giving false statements about the death of Stephanie Mullineux, 23, from Liverpool, who died in February 2016.

It is alleged that the young woman was left alone for a period of time despite being found unconscious in a locked toilet cubicle with blood on her head and a pair of pyjamas around her neck. Her life support machine was turned off the following day. She had suffered a severe brain injury due to lack of oxygen.

Taylor, a nurse on the Cavendish Unit where Ms Mullineux was a mental health inpatient, is also standing trial accused of wilful neglect of the 23-year-old.

The allegations came to light 11 months after Ms Mullineux’s death when a colleague, Deborah Howard, 47, of Bexhill Drive, admitted to a new manager that she had lied at the time.

Howard pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice in August 2018 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court.

The trial continues.