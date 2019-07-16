'Heartless and sadistic' man who targeted sex workers is jailed for rape and robbery

A "cruel and dangerous" man who subjected a sex worker to a terrifying rape, before brutally assaulting a second sex worker, has been jailed for more than 16 years.

Peter Timmins, 29, of Padworth Walk, Wythenshawe approached a woman on Heyrod Street, Manchester at around 3am on Sunday, October 7 and agreed a price for services.

Other news: Wigan motorists grow weary of roadworks chaos

As the pair walked to nearby land, Timmins grabbed her around the neck with both hands and began throttling her, before punching her in the face numerous times.

He demanded cash from the woman, stripped her naked and repeatedly raping her during an ordeal that lasted for at least 90 minutes.

Timmins only stopped when disturbed by a passer-by, who rang the police after finding the woman naked and trembling.

He fled, but returned to the area a short time later and approached a second sex worker.

They too agreed a price and began walking towards the scene of the first attack.

Timmins repeatedly punched the man in the head and face, inflicting significant facial injuries including a broken nose and severe swelling.

He stole his bag and fled, before being detained by polive officers who were scouring the area following the reported rape.

Despite being caught at the scene and the overwhelming evidence against him, Timmins only pleaded guilty at the very last minute.

This meant he subjected his victims to reliving their ordeals for the court process, inflicting yet more suffering.

Timmins was jailed for 16 years and three months at Manchester Crown Court today after pleading guilty to two counts of rape, one assault with intent to rob and one robbery.

Det Con Matt Cooper, from Greater Manchester Police's City of Manchester division, said: “I have been a detective for over seven years and this is among the most malicious and appalling incidents I’ve dealt with during that time.

“Both the rape and robbery involved a shocking level of sustained violence.

“They were gratuitous and prolonged and are a reflection of a cruel and dangerous man.

“Timmins sought to demean and humiliate the people he attacked. His actions were those of a heartless and sadistic individual.

“The bravery of the man and woman who were attacked by Timmins has been inspirational and we’re pleased that they’re recovering well from their ordeals and can now work towards getting closure.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the Men’s Room and Manchester Action on Street Health charities - they have been of great assistance from the outset of this case, both for our investigations and the invaluable and heartfelt support that they have provided the victims alongside our officers.

“I would like to send a very clear message to sex workers in the region: Greater Manchester Police is here for you.

“For sex workers who may have been apprehensive about reporting crimes to us previously, I want to reassure you that you will be listened to.

“A crime is a crime. What a person does for a living is no barrier to us pursuing an investigation and seeking a prosecution.”