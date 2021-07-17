Heatwave 2021: Wigan police cool off with an ice cream after seizing an unlicensed luxury car outside Lidl in Scholes
Hard-working police in Wigan tracked down an unlicensed driver - then treated themselves to an ice cream in the sizzling heat.
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 11:46 am
Updated
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 11:50 am
Officers in the Scholes neighbourhood area were out and about on patrol on Saturday as Wigan and the rest of the country basks in a blistering heatwave.
Read More
Read MoreNorth West coronavirus: Latest figures on region's case numbers, deaths, hospita...
They sized a vehicle from an uninsured and unlicensed driver.
Three officers - PC McCoombes, PC Lamb and PC Morrison.- were involved in the seizure.
The trio later managed to track down a well-deserved ice cream on their travels.
Social media users were quick to praise the trio - and have a bit of light-hearted banter.
One posted: "Just seen the officers chilling out in the shade waiting for the recovery truck Well done GM," while another asked: "Did you pay for that?"