Heatwave 2021: Wigan police cool off with an ice cream after seizing an unlicensed luxury car outside Lidl in Scholes

Officers in the Scholes neighbourhood area were out and about on patrol on Saturday as Wigan and the rest of the country basks in a blistering heatwave.

They sized a vehicle from an uninsured and unlicensed driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the officers with a well-deserved ice cream

Three officers - PC McCoombes, PC Lamb and PC Morrison.- were involved in the seizure.

The trio later managed to track down a well-deserved ice cream on their travels.

Social media users were quick to praise the trio - and have a bit of light-hearted banter.

One posted: "Just seen the officers chilling out in the shade waiting for the recovery truck Well done GM," while another asked: "Did you pay for that?"