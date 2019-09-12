Heavy police presence in Wigan village amid 'shooting' reports

Police have cordoned off several village roads this morning, amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting.



An area of Bolton Road, Bamfurlong, close to the Bryn Hall pub, was sealed off by officers earlier this morning (Thursday, September 12).

Police are responding to an incident in Bolton Road

Greater Manchester Police have not yet confirmed the circumstances of the incident, but several residents have reported hearing what sounded like several gunshots in the early hours.

One social media user said: "Swear I heard gun shots last night", adding: "Sounded like 6 shots or more one after the other. Didn't sound like fireworks."

Another person responded: "That’s what I heard I think it was about 8 shots and then a motorbike sped off."

Others have reported cordons in place in Vicarage Road, as well as a road traffic collision in Winstanley Road. Police are yet to confirm if the incidents are linked.

More to follow...