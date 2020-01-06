Hefty price for Wigan man caught over the drink-drive limit

A motorist who had drunk double the legal limit of alcohol has been banned from the roads for 18 months.

Owen Smith, 27, of Atherton Road, Hindley, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit drink-driving.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The court heard that police stopped Smith’s Renault Clio on Hall Lane, Aspull, on December 13 and when he was tested, was found to have 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35. Smith can reduce the length of his disqualification by 137 days if he completes a state-approved rehabilition course for drivers.

He was fined £350 and with costs and a surcharge also to pay, his bill comes to £450 (although the course itself can cost up to £250).