Members of the public reported that two dogs - allegedly American bulldogs or a similar breed – were running loose around the Standish area and had attacked a member of the public around 9.45pm on Friday, August 12.

A poilce search helicopter was operating in the area and patrols were deployed to find the dogs. They were seized shortly after.

It is believed the man was in his 70s and was out walking his three small pet dogs when the two canines attacked, and that neighbours were alerted to the incident by shouts and screams heard.

A local resident said: "The attacking dogs were followed by the spot light of the police helicopter and GMP’s Armed Response unit also attended, and at least half a dozen patrol cars.“The victim is in his early 70s and received cuts to his hands trying to force the jaws of one of the dogs open to free his Shih Tzu, which had its leg snapped by the dog’s immensely powerful jaws, as well as receiving numerous bite puncture wounds.

"It is still in the care of vets and expected to undergo surgery on Monday.“His other two dogs, another Shih Tzu and a Staffie, received minor bite puncture injuries.“The victim is said to be facing thousands of pounds in vet bills and traumatised by this frightening incident.”

A spokesperson for GMP said: “At around 9.45pm on Friday, August 12, we received a report of two dogs on the loose around Northways, Standish.

“The offending animals were seized later that evening after assistance from the National Police Air Service and only one member of the public received minor injuries as a result.

“We can confirm that, contrary to reports, neither dog was stabbed.

“The Standish Neighbourhood Team were out on duty on Saturday, August 13, and have been undertaking reassurance patrols.”