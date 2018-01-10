High-performance Jaguar stolen from Wigan home

A family are appealing for the safe return of a high-performance car snatched from outside their Wigan home.



The grey Jaguar XFR - which sells for upwards of £80,000 when new - was taken along with a Mercedes AMG Sport after raiders broke into a house during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The intruders, who are believed to have struck at around 4am, stole both vehicles’ keys from the address in order to make their getaway.

The black Merc was found just hours later by police in the rural area of Belmont between Bolton and Blackburn.

It is believed to have survived the theft and drive relatively intact but has been compounded by officers to be subjected to forensic examination.

But the whereabouts of the Jaguar - registration RV11 UDP - remain a mystery.

The middle-aged victims, who do not wish to be identified, have been informed that it has been sighted in Belmont, Bolton and Horwich.

A relative of theirs said: “This has been very upsetting for my parents and they are badly shaken up by what has happened.

“Both vehicles are high performance and expensive cars. The Jaguar is a very distinctive vehicle: there are probably only about 100 in the country and it sticks out like a sore thumb.

“If anyone knows where it might be, please get in touch with the police.”

Officers can be contacted on 101. Alternatively ring the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.