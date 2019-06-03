‘High risk’ Wigan sex offender’s no show to police

A convicted sex offender found himself back in the dock when he was a day late with his annual reporting.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard Gary Simpson, of Kingsdown Road, Abram, was supposed to sign on at Wigan police station on March 24.

He was classed as “high risk” by the police and subject to notification requirements, including checking-in there annually, after being convicted for several offences of exposure.

But the court heard he did not go to the Robin Park Road HQ until the following day.

Nicola Yeadon, prosecuting, said Simpson, 48, had attended the station several times during the previous 12 months and the requirements had been discussed with him.

But Karen Moorfield, defending, said Simpson and his partner denied being told the date during a visit earlier that month and they both had March 25 in mind.

She told magistrates it would have been much easier for him to attend on March 24 as it was a Sunday. But as he was sure it was the following day, he drove to the station from his workplace in Cheshire while on his lunch break.

She said: “His position is this was a genuine mistake in terms of dates.” Mrs Moorfield said Simpson had been subject to orders and requirements since 2005 and had never failed to comply with notification before.

He was “absolutely devastated” to get the date wrong by one day, she said.

Simpson pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements for the sex offenders’ registers. He was ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge.