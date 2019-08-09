High-speed chase on Wigan streets ends in pile-up

A maniac driver who hurtled through Wigan streets at 80mph before ploughing into several cars and causing serious injuries to motorists will face a crown court judge.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard how Nathan Price led police on a reckless high-speed chase through Ince, driving on the wrong side of the road and going straight through red traffic lights.

An Audi A4 similar to the stolen vehicle

At times he was doing 80mph in a 30mph zone in an Audi A4 which had previously been stolen as he charged from Belle Green Lane to Makerfield Way.

The pursuit ended dramatically as he caused a pile-up involving several stationary cars, leaving the occupants with broken bones and needing major medical treatment.

Price, 28, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, being at the wheel of a vehicle taken without the owner’s consent and having no insurance.

Magistrates decided the case was so serious Price will need to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court.

The hearing took place at Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

The incident began at around 8pm last Sunday, the court heard.

Prosecuting, Paul Huxley said: “The car had been reported stolen and police spotted it on Belle Green Lane. It sped off.

“The vehicle proceeded at more than 80mph in a 30 zone and the driver was using the opposite side of the carriageway.

“He got to Makerfield Way, passing through red traffic lights, and then accelerated at speed, forcing his way through slower-moving traffic and then colliding with numerous vehicles.

“Serious injuries were sustained by one of the occupants of a Volvo he collided with, who had a broken arm and severe neck and back pain.

“That vehicle was written off and a Ford Focus also had substantial front-end damage.”

The court heard that there was no evidence that Price had been involved in the stealing of the Audi A4.

Price, who gave an address on Common Edge Road in Blackpool in court, had been visiting friends on the day of the incident and also has family members in the borough, the bench was told.

He gave no comment to any of the questions put to him by police in interview.

Defending, David Campbell said his client currently has a chaotic lifestyle and it had all come to a head on the day in question.

Mr Campbell admitted the magistrates’ powers were too limited to hand down an appropriate punishment for the incident.

Price will now appear for sentencing at Bolton Crown Court on September 2.

He was given conditional bail to live at the address on Common Edge Road and not to enter the borough of Wigan.