High value gems stolen in Wigan house raid - victim posts images of potential witnesses

A victim of the raid – on Wren Close, Kitt Green – has since posted widely-circulated pictures on social media of two men seen in the area who could have vital information about the break-in.

Officers say that the woman came home on the late afternoon of Tuesday June 13 to discover the theft.

CCTV has been posted on social media of two men seen in the area who could have vital information about the Wren Close break-in. One of them is seen here.

Neighbours have reported two men in the area earlier that day who knocked on at least one other house’s door, apparently in search of a named man.

The victim reported that the burglary took place at 10.25am that day.

A police spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Police are currently investigating a burglary on Wren Close in the Orrell area of Wigan that is believed to have taken place at some point on Tuesday June 13.

“No arrests have been made at this time, but inquiries are ongoing today by dedicated officers.

Can this man help with the burglary investigation on Wren Close, Kitt Green?

“Anyone with information or details that may help officers are asked to contact GMP on 101 quoting log 3032 of 13/06/23.