'High-visibility police presence' as officers focus on one area of Wigan
As part of Wigan Council’s Our Town initiative, police officers have been carrying out targeted action in Ince.
There has been a mobile police surgery at Smithy Green Precinct all week, staffed by PCSOs, and weapon sweeps were done on William Foster playing fields and along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal on Monday.
The special constabulary took part in a road traffic operation on Manchester Road on Tuesday, which saw a number of traffic reports issued for excess speed, as well as one vehicle being seized for being driven without insurance.
A police spokesman said: “As we approach the weekend, you will continue to see a high-visibility police presence in the Ince area, with particular focus being shown towards drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and issues relating to the reckless use of off-road bikes on our open spaces and public roads.”