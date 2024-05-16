'High-visibility police presence' as officers focus on one area of Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police carried out weapon sweeps and a road traffic operation as they focus their attention on one area of Wigan.

As part of Wigan Council’s Our Town initiative, police officers have been carrying out targeted action in Ince.

There has been a mobile police surgery at Smithy Green Precinct all week, staffed by PCSOs, and weapon sweeps were done on William Foster playing fields and along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal on Monday.

The special constabulary took part in a road traffic operation on Manchester Road on Tuesday, which saw a number of traffic reports issued for excess speed, as well as one vehicle being seized for being driven without insurance.