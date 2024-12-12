Police have carried out two raids as officers continue to crack down on drugs being taken into HMP Hindley.

The warrants at homes on Captain Fold Road and Ordsall Avenue in Little Hulton, were targeted after an investigation into drones flying contraband including drugs, phones, tobacco, and other illicit items into the prison, led officers to those properties.

The investigation began in September after officers taking part in a proactive operation in Wigan, located a drone heading in the direction of HMP Hindley.

Although no arrests were made, officers did manage to seize a bladed article and a number of mobiles

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of conveying list ‘A’ items into a prison, however, no drone or contraband were recovered at the time of his arrest.

Constable Fenney from GMP’S Wigan district said: "This morning's warrant is just one part of our sustained, strategic approach to combatting drug drops via drones and throw overs at HMP Hindley.

“We've been executing targeted operations to dismantle the networks behind these aerial contraband and drug deliveries, but our work doesn't stop here.

"We're working closely with prison authorities, following up on leads and pursuing those who we believe are responsible for these drops.

“I would like to remind the people of Wigan to continue to report your concerns to us, as all credible reports of information helps us build an intelligence picture to continue with our work of conducting meaningful warrants.

“You can do this direct by calling 101 or through our Live Chat function at gmp.police.uk, or alternatively speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through their website.”