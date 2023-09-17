Historical child sex abuse trial date of Wigan borough 83-year-old confirmed
Trevor Bennett this week made his latest appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge who was told that a total of 14 charges of historical sexual assault have been brought against the pensioner.
And having now formally denied the accusations, he has a further eight months before a trial takes place.
The hearing was told that there are four complainants in all.One alleges four counts of indecent assault when she was under the age of 14 between October 1973 and December 1974.
The remaining charges bar one concern a charge of sexual touching of girls under the age of 13 which are alleged to have happened between January 2009 and December 2012.
One of the complainants was aged between eight and 12 during those periods and has brought four charges of sexual touching plus one of assault by penetration.