News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Historical child sex abuse trial date of Wigan borough 83-year-old confirmed

The trial of a an 83-year-old man who denies a catalogue of Wigan child sex abuse accusations, some dating back more than half a century, has been confirmed for next year.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Trevor Bennett this week made his latest appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge who was told that a total of 14 charges of historical sexual assault have been brought against the pensioner.

And having now formally denied the accusations, he has a further eight months before a trial takes place.

Read More
'Lives at risk' warning as half of North West homeowners admit they would tamper...
Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular

The hearing was told that there are four complainants in all.One alleges four counts of indecent assault when she was under the age of 14 between October 1973 and December 1974.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The remaining charges bar one concern a charge of sexual touching of girls under the age of 13 which are alleged to have happened between January 2009 and December 2012.

One of the complainants was aged between eight and 12 during those periods and has brought four charges of sexual touching plus one of assault by penetration.

Another was aged between six and 10 between those times and alleges that she was sexually assaulted twice, and the fourth complainant says that she was molested three times between the ages of five and 11.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed in Wigan.

His trial has been scheduled for May 13 2024 before which time he is on bail.