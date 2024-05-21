Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan borough motorist has been accused of being twice over the drink-drive limit when involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a traffic light.

Nikita Samuilovs, 27, of Park Street in Tyldesley, appeared before local justices charged with being at the wheel of a BMW car which hit a traffic signal on Bolton Road, Atherton, which then drove off without stopping on February 24.

It is also alleged that he went on to fail a roadside test in which he gave a reading of 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when the limit is 35 microgrammes.

The case was adjourned until June 19 when he is due to return to the same court with a Russian interpreter.