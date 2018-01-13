Hoax 999 call about a 'hurt child' angers firefighters

A hoax 999 call to a child said to be pinned underneath a car has been highlighted by firefighters



Fire crews were alerted after a youngster claimed his seven-year-old friend was trapped underneath the vehicle in Leigh last night.

But the emergency turned out to be a hoax and fire bosses now want to stress to parents and youngsters how dangerous such calls can be.

Crew manager Andrew Kopicki said: "We received a call from a public telephone box in Coronation Drive.

"The caller said that a male aged seven was pinned underneath a car so there was a quite a significant response by ourselves and the ambulance service to this kind of incident."

Up to four fire engines and a fast-response paramedic car could be expected to turn out in the circumstances, he added.

An emergency call handler from fire headquarters believes that the caller may have been of a similar age to the bogus "victim".

Mr Kopicki added: "This kind of response could strip a whole borough of fire appliances, which would delay anyone else who needed assistance in the area.

"There are also the implications of that amount of blue-lighted vehicles heading to the scene.

"Our drivers are trained to prevent any collisions but there is always the dangers associated with other motorists taking evasive actions."