Hollie Ashurst: Inquest opens into ‘murder probe’ baby’s death

An inquest has opened into the death of a Wigan baby at the centre of a murder inquiry.

A brief hearing at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard that 14-month-old Hollie Mae Ashurst was taken from her home in Fleming Court, Shevington, to hospital on February 28 but died the next day. A post-mortem examination later concluded that she died from head injuries.

Hollie’s 32-year-old father Daniel Ashurst has been charged with her murder. Currently remanded in custody, he is due to appear before a Manchester judge for a pre-trial preparation hearing on May 17 with a trial date set for October 2.

The coroner adjourned the inquest indefinitely, pending the completion of the criminal proceedings.