Homeless man admits role in Wigan store robbery

One of two men accused of a Wigan shop robbery has admitted his part in the raid.

John Crossland, 43, of no fixed address, appeared before a Bolton judge to plead guilty to holding up the Bargain Booze branch on Preston Road, Standish, on the night of March 31, and possession of a bladed article.

Michael Tither, 36, of Arcacia Crescent, Beech Hill, faces the same charges but has yet to plead.

Both men were remanded in custody pending a re-appearance on May 13 when Tither is expected to enter his plea and Crossland learn his fate.