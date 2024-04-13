Homeless Wigan man in court for breaching sex offenders' register rules
A Wigan man breached the requirements of the sex offenders' register by failing to register that he was homeless.
Scott Parkinson, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements on February 20.
Wigan magistrates handed down an 18-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement, 25 days of rehabilitation activities and a £50 fine.
He must also pay a £114 surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.