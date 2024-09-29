Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fed-up farmer who fears he is the victim of hate crime has been left with a huge bill after another suspected arson attack.

Ricky Price says there have been four or five arson attacks, as well as several incidents of vandalism, at Rothwell Farm, off Lowton Road, Golborne, in the past six years.

He believes he is being targeted by the same group of people because he is a member of the travelling community.

Firefighters tackle the flames engulfing a horsebox wagon at Rothwell Farm in Golborne. Picture by Philip Halliwell Photography

On Sunday, two fire engines from Hindley and Leigh rushed to the farm at around 5.30pm to tackle a blaze involving a horsebox wagon.

A fire service spokesman said firefighters used two large jets to extinguish the fire and make the area safe, with crews in attendance for one hour and 20 minutes.

Mr Price said the vehicle was worth around £100,000 and was “burnt to a cinder”. A wagon parked next to it was also badly damaged in the fire.

It was the latest in a series of incidents at the farm. Last year, machine equipment, including an excavator, was set ablaze and buildings and vehicles were damaged.

A horsebox wagon well alight at Rothwell Farm in Golborne. Picture by Philip Halliwell Photography

On another occasion, vehicles on the site were smashed.

Mr Price says there has been around £300,000 worth of damage over the years, which has affected his business as well as his mental health.

He said: “It’s been going on for five or six years. Every other month they are burning my property, they are vandalising it.

"It’s a hate crime. I’m from the travelling community and this keeps coming up. I pay my rates, I pay taxes, I pay my national insurance, I pay everything.”

The burnt-out remains of a horsebox wagon at Rothwell Farm in Golborne. Picture by Philip Halliwell Photography

Despite reporting the incidents to the police, Mr Price says they “won’t do anything about it”.

He claims to have caught two of seven suspects on one occasion and handed them over to the police, but says no action was taken.

And he says he waited for police officers to visit the farm after Sunday’s fire but no-one came.

Mr Price, who employs 12 people, said: “The police won’t do anything about it. They have got no interest in it.”

Greater Manchester Police have been asked for a comment but at the time of publication none was forthcoming.