Police have revealed details of how new orders are being used to tackle domestic abuse in Wigan, as the scheme is rolled out further.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is piloting a Government scheme for domestic abuse protection orders (DAPOs).

After 12 weeks in Bury and six weeks in Wigan, 45 orders have been secured, with five applications in progress.

The pilot is now being expanded to the City of Manchester district, offering more support for victims and greater punishments for perpetrators.

So far in February, 18 DAPO applications have been made, with 11 granted, one withdrawn due to a criminal charge and the remaining awaiting court dates or assessments.

Three applications have been made by victims directly through family courts.

GMP has dealt with 10 DAPO breaches this month, primarily involving perpetrators failing to meet notification or sign-on requirements, but some involving attempts to cause further harm.

Michael Daly has been jailed

These resulted in arrests and people being put before the courts and punished with fines, time served or suspended sentences.

Michael Daly, 39, was jailed for two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to breaching a suspended prison sentence. Twelve weeks were specifically for a DAPO breach after he threatened a woman days after the order was granted.

In Wigan, a nine-month DAPO was granted after a woman told a support worker she had been pinned to the floor and physically assaulted.

This was extended from an initial six-month DAPO after police provided further research, background and evidence to the court on the history of the couple.

A DAPO was given to a man who attempted to get into a property by smashing the glass on the front door.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a three-month DAPO order granted, but he breached the order by going back to the house and trying to get inside.

He was charged with a breach and received a 12-week suspended prison sentence. He must attend alcohol treatment or risk going to custody.

A tailored DAPO was secured for a woman who wanted to remain in contact with her son, but needed to stop a pattern of drug-fuelled harassment at her home. Prohibitions stopping her son attending her property and workplace were agreed.

Det Supt Jen Tattersall, domestic abuse lead at GMP, said: “DAPOs have already made a difference to the lives of several victims in Greater Manchester who have been subject to abuse at the hands of family members or partners.

“Our central DAPO team has doubled in size in the last few months to ensure that we can fully support the districts in making these applications, taking them to court and fighting for the protection of victims. They are very strong advocates for those who have experienced abuse and their presentations to the court have in many cases seen perpetrators face lengthier prohibitions or stronger sentences for breaches. They have also worked closely with victims to make sure the orders are working for them too, particularly where dynamics between victim and perpetrator are complex.

“I want to ensure victims of domestic abuse know that should they come forward to us, their report will be taken seriously, and we will pursue all possible avenues to ensure they are safeguarded.”