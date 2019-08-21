Hundreds of drivers are snared in police speed blitz

A total of 874 drivers have so far been caught breaking the speed limit midway through a fortnight-long Greater Manchester Police crackdown.



Officers from the Roads Policing Unit have also been informing drivers of the risks of speeding to both themselves and other road users and have been encouraging drivers to obey speed limits and drive at speeds safe for the road environment.

The last Speed Enforcement Campaign took place in January where the highest number of motorists caught speeding on camera was recorded since the April 2015 operation.

Insp Steve Bryant said: “Throughout the campaign we have been actively looking for anyone speeding in order to reduce the number of speeding-related incidents that take place on the road. The dangers of drink and drug driving are well-known, however many drivers forget the dangers of speeding.

National figures released in April 2018 showed that 247 fatalities happened on the road as a result of excessive speeding.”

The anti-speeding drive is being conducted by forces nationwide in partnership with the NSPCC.