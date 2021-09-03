Hundreds of young people contacted in operation to stamp out anti-social behaviour in Wigan

Police officers across the borough, alongside Wigan's Community Safety Partnership, launched Operation Bluefin at the beginning of March.

So far more than 400 contact cards have been issued to young people, with almost 300 warning letters sent to parents whose children have been causing disruption.

Contact cards highlight to partner agencies young people who are found to be involved in anti-social behaviour and act as a pathway for potential warning letters, home visits or referrals to other agencies for further support.

Police have been visiting hot-spot areas in the borough

If further contact cards are issued to the same person, a review determines what enforcement action needs to be taken.

As a result of the cards, 283 first warning letters have been issued and 76 home visits have been carried out by partner agencies.

A number of dispersal orders have been authorised across the borough, with the operation continuing over the coming weeks.

Since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, police have been working closely with Wigan Council's targeted youth support services to provide pop-up activities for young people in the summer holidays in hot-spot locations.

Mounted officers from Greater Manchester Police's specialist operations have patrolled hot-spot areas in Leigh and officers from the transport unit have been deployed to the bus stations in Wigan and Leigh to deter crime, alongside neighbourhood officers and PCSOs.

Ch Insp Liz Sanderson said: "We've seen some fantastic results under Operation Bluefin since the start of March. Our operation is not about arresting every young person found to be engaging in ASB, but ensuring that they are aware of the consequences of their actions, to set them on a different path and give them the support they need.

"Working in partnership with Wigan Council, we have been able to take steps to improving confidence across the district and we're keen to build on our links with communities to ensure they are reporting areas of concern to ourselves.

"We're keen to build on the work my officers have already undertaken alongside resources from across the force and would like to ensure residents are continuing to report things to ourselves either through the online reporting function on our website or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency."

Coun Kevin Anderson, cabinet member for police, crime and civil contingencies at Wigan Council, said: “I am really proud of the results we are seeing from Operation Bluefin. It is a fine example of the ways that we as a council can work in partnership with our colleagues in Greater Manchester Police to improve community safety and boost confidence.

“People across the borough have seen a bigger police presence in the areas that need it the most and the new data on contact cards shows just how effective that has been. But it is not just about warnings and bringing charges against people. Our council teams have been working tirelessly in communities, finding new and innovative ways to provide advice and information which has helped prevent young people from taking the wrong path and understand the consequences.

“If anyone feels like they are being impacted by anti-social behaviour, please ensure you report it to the police either online or by calling 101. In the case of an emergency, please call 999. Concerns can also be reported to Wigan Council on 01942 404364 (option three) or via My Report It App.”