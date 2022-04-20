Hunt for arsonists after blaze at former Wigan education department building

Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles around as the flames took hold at the premises on Worsley Terrace at 7.30pm on Tuesday April 19.

The brick building years ago used to be part of what was called Gateway House, off Standishgate, and fire crews from Wigan and Hindley found abandoned children’s toys and local authority leaflets as they tackled the emergency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worsley Terrace with the arson-hit building at the far end

Several youths had been seen leaving the place shortly before the fire was spotted.

It had been started in a first floor room and Hindley watch manager Nigel Shepherd said that thanks to a concrete roof, the flames were contained to that room, although the rest of the premises were smoke damaged.