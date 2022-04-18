Hunt for Wigan pensioner's top-of-the-range racing bikes
Police are trying to reunite a Wigan borough pensioner with two pride and joy bikes after burglars struck.
The 82-year-old was distressed to discover that the pedal cycles – at least one of which is a top-of-the-range model worth several thousand pounds – had been snatched in a break-in at his home in Poplar Avenue, Tyldesley, on the night of Sunday to Monday April 10 to 11.
Officers investigating the raid have published a picture of a blue and black Pinarello bicycle similar to one of those stolen only that it has solid spoke wheels.
Details of the other bike have not been provided.
A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Thank you for your help as we try to reunite this victim of crime with his prize possessions and bring those responsible for the removal of his independence to justice.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting CRI/06LL/0010658/22.