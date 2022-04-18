The 82-year-old was distressed to discover that the pedal cycles – at least one of which is a top-of-the-range model worth several thousand pounds – had been snatched in a break-in at his home in Poplar Avenue, Tyldesley, on the night of Sunday to Monday April 10 to 11.

Officers investigating the raid have published a picture of a blue and black Pinarello bicycle similar to one of those stolen only that it has solid spoke wheels.

A Pinarello similar to the one stolen in Tyldesley although the latter has solid spoke wheels

Details of the other bike have not been provided.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “Thank you for your help as we try to reunite this victim of crime with his prize possessions and bring those responsible for the removal of his independence to justice.”