Husband's tribute to 'darling wife' he will miss 'forever' after alleged hit-and-run in Wigan

A devastated husband said his world is "broken" in a moving tribute to his wife, who was killed in an alleged hit-and-run.

Donna Barrow, 53, died after a collision outside Wigan Infirmary shortly before 9pm on Saturday, November 23.

It is understood she was crossing Wigan Lane with her husband Howard when the incident happened.

In a tribute released via the police, he said: "I am truly devastated over what has happened to my darling wife. I cannot believe the hurt that has been forced upon me due to these awful circumstances. Such a tragic loss at such a young age. My whole world is broken. I have lots of fond memories of us together and I will miss her forever. Rest in peace, Donna. God Bless.”

Her mother Agnes, father Alan and sister Lorna said: “Our lives have been torn apart and will never be the same again; we will miss her every day.”

Nezar Abukhrais appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates on Wednesday to face a number of charges including causing the pedestrian’s death by driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident.

The 35-year-old Libyan national from Shipton Street, Bolton, is also charged with failing to report an accident and two counts of driving a Hyundai i40 without a licence: once on the day of the crash and another - also on Wigan Lane - two days earlier.