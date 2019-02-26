A hypnotist accused of sexual offences against Wigan women will have to wait more than six months to stand trial.

John Jamie Kay, 42, was due to have his case heard by a judge and jury at Bolton Crown Court yesterday.

He had earlier pleaded not guilty to a charge of the sexual assault of a Wigan woman, which was alleged to have happened on July 18.

But Judge Richard Gioserano decided to adjourn the trial until later in the year.

It follows Kay being charged with another count of sexual assault, relating to an allegation by a second complainant from Wigan of sexual touching between July 19 and 22.

He pleaded not guilty to that charge during yesterday’s hearing.

The Crown Prosecution Service will now have time to pursue a joint trial for both allegations.

Kay, of Main Street, Halton, Runcorn, will now stand trial at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday, September 16.

A case progression hearing will be held on Friday, May 24, at a court to be confirmed.

Kay, who wore a grey suit in the dock, was remanded on bail until the trial and is not required to attend May’s hearing.

He had faced several further charges, including the rape of another complainant, but no evidence was offered for that allegation at an earlier hearing.