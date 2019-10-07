Identity of man seriously injured when stolen car crashed onto roof in Wigan is still a mystery

Mystery still surrounds the identity of a man fighting for his life in hospital - more than 24 hours after he was seriously injured in a crash in a stolen car.

He was the passenger in a car that hit vehicles parked on Bickershaw Lane, Abram in the early hours of Sunday, before crashing onto the roof of a garage attached to a house.

Despite the precarious position of the car, the driver managed to get out and flee, leaving the passenger in the car with life-threatening injuries.

He had to be rescued by the emergency services and was taken to Salford Royal Hospital for treatment, where he remained on Monday morning in a "critical" condition.

But a police appeal on Sunday morning for help to identify the injured man has not yet been successful.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, which happened shortly before 4.10am yesterday and involved a blue Ford Fusion, registration SP53 PKK, stolen from Leigh on Saturday.

They want to hear from anyone who could help to identify the man, as well as anyone with dash-cam footage.

Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigation unit can be contacted on 0161 856 4741 or 101, quoting incident 606 of October 6. Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.