'Illegal poor quality copies' of top brand items found as trading standards raid Wigan borough shop

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Dec 2024, 16:41 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

A haul of fake designer goods estimated to be worth more than £5,000 has been seized from a town centre shop.

Officers from Wigan Council’s trading standards team discovered trainers, jewellery, mats, rugs, bedding and other homeware at the property on Bradshawgate, Leigh.

A spokesman said: “Illegal poor quality copies of brands such as Adidas, Nike, Chanel and Versace were found. Some items were considered safety risk.

"In the run up to Christmas please remember buying counterfeits affects genuine law-abiding businesses.”

To report illegal sales, contact [email protected].

