Illegal teen sex charges brought against young Wigan man
A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of having sexual activity with a child when he was a teenager.
Reece Storey, now 22, of Tenbury Drive, Ashton, faces three charges of non-penetrative sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl when he was 17.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between July 21, 2018 and September 6, 2019.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on May 15.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.