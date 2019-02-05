Police

In court in January - the high-profile Wigan cases last month

Here are just some of the criminals that were either locked up or faced criminal proceedings in January.


The full story for each of the crimes can be found on wigantoday.net in the crime section ...

1. Darren Pilkington

2. Francis Simpson

3. Anthony Sherburn

4. Kailum Hutchison and Hayden Rennie

