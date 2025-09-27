A Wigan sports club is set to benefit from cash seized from criminals.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police is redistributing around £200,000 to a dozen community projects and charities through its asset recovery incentivisation scheme (ARIS).

Among the organisations successful in a bid for funding is Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Supt Andrew Buckthorpe, who leads GMP’s economic crime unit, said: “It’s only right that the money recovered from criminals is reinvested into the communities we serve, supporting those who need it most.

Det Supt Andrew Buckthorpe

“A key principle of justice is ensuring that individuals who profit from crime are stripped of those gains and prevented from enjoying them at the expense of others.

“That is an ongoing process as we look to strip even more money from criminals and redistribute within our communities.

“It’s even more rewarding to know that these funds are now being used for positive, meaningful purposes within our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s particularly pleasing that the successful groups are based right across the GMP force area and their projects supported by our district policing teams.

“The projects have been chosen as they align with our goals of reducing and preventing crime, especially among young people.”

Non-profits which benefit a large number of people can apply for a maximum of £20,000 through ARIS to fund 12 months’ activities and there will be another application window in early 2026.

The activities must support GMP’s objectives to fight, prevent and reduce crime; keep people safe; and care for victims.

Find out more about ARIS here.