Increased police presence after numerous people threatened at Wigan dam
A number of incidents at Bottling Wood Dam have been reported to officers over the past few days.
One post in Safer Whelley Aspull and New Springs said a man threatened their dad and removed his hat off his head.
Another post said a man physically attacked her while she was walking her dog and feared that the man was going to stab her.
A third post stated that two women had been threatened by a man with a knife who said he was going to “cut up their dogs” as well as following them and hurling abuse.
A social media post by the Aspull, Whelley and New Springs councillors said: “We have been in contact with the local police today regarding recent incidents at Bottling Wood Dam.
“Police did an emergency attendance on Saturday following reports involving a knife but couldn’t find not find the person.
“There have been further reports since Saturday but they cannot confirm if it is the same person.
“Police have increased patrols in the area and will respond to any further calls.”
Coun Maureen O’Bern says she has been contacted by a number of residents regarding these incidents and has emailed the police.
Anyone with information on these incidents or may have witnessed the threats take place should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.