A Wigan cyclist is trying to track down those responsible for injuring him in an horrific crash.

Bakery worker Michael Bramwell was so badly concussed after the collision he told passers-by he didn’t need an ambulance and cycled a mile and a half home.

But he later realised that there had been serious medical – and financial – consequences.

He had been riding along Hindley Road, Hindley Green, at around 11.20am on Monday, May 19 when he turned into Coupland Road and found his path blocked by a white A Class Mercedes and Honda Grom motorbike stopped side by side.

The biker and motorist were arguing and twice the bike shot off ahead and then slammed its brakes on to stop the Audi’s path.

At one point the rider was kicking at the driver’s door .

Dad of two Mr Bramwell said: “The guy then started to get off his bike and I thought ‘two men are about to have a scrap’.

" I didn’t want to be around for that, but as I pulled alongside the car to overtake, it suddenly swerved out to escape the motorcyclist and hit me.

"After that I don’t remember much. I recall lying in the middle of the road and someone taking my bike to one side. I heard a woman say ‘I didn’t see him’ and realised the driver had been female.

"Next thing I knew I was home with no idea how I’d got there. I rang my wife to tell her what had happened and she said that I’d already phoned, presumably from the scene, but then cut off which had worried her.

"I was taken to Leigh Infirmary, then to Bolton Royal because of the head injuries and I was given four X-rays which showed I had a fractured cheekbone. I had multiple cuts and bruises plus bad concussion which is why I was so confused.

"I realised that this had been quite serious and, while I hold no blame for what happened on the lady, who must have been terrified and was trying to get away from this biker, it was her car that hit me. I think my head connected with the upper door post.

"I wear the full cycling gear and it was ruined – including a smashed helmet – and my watch was also broken. I haven’t even checked to see what damage has been done to the bike yet, but this has been costly.”

The only witness Mr Bramwell has tracked down so far is a Phantom Motors worker who tended to him in the road.

He said Mr Bramwell had been knocked out but then told everyone he was all right and didn’t need an ambulance, so it was cancelled.

He also then rode home, which was a very dangerous thing to do.

Mr Bramwell said: “While it wasn’t the lady’s fault she should have reported it to the police, which I don’t believe she did.

"The biker was really to blame but I think I have already seen his bike up for sale on Market Place.”

The motorist was in her 20s; the motorcyclist said to be in his late teens or early 20s, while tall and of slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.