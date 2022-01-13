Injured man who was rescued from blazing Wigan home is arrested for arson

Firefighters dragged the stricken occupant of the house in Eckersley Street, Whelley, to safety after ground floor rooms went up in flames on Wednesday evening.

The unnamed man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and was later detained on suspicion of causing the fire.

Meanwhile officers investigating the incident shortly before 9pm are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Emergency services were at the house for several hours after the blaze

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) spokesperson said: “At 8.51pm on Wednesday January 12 three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley fire stations attended a fire on Eckersley Street, Wigan.

"The fire involved the first floor of a terrace house.

“Crews arrived quickly on scene and one male casualty was rescued from the building by firefighters.

"The casualty was conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.

"Fire service personnel used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one thermal imaging camera, lighting gear and one positive pressure ventilation fan to tackle the fire and were in attendance for approximately three hours.”

And a Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called shortly after 9pm on Wednesday to a report of a fire at a property on Eckersley Street, Wigan.

"Emergency services attended and a male, aged 30, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"He was later arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

"Inquiries are ongoing. Anyone who may have seen anything or have CCTV or Dashcam footage of the area at the time, is being encouraged to contact police.

"You can do so via Live Chat on our website www.gmp.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 2987 of 12/01/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111."

Neighbours later spoke of their shock in the aftermath of the incident.

Alicia Wolstenholme said: "I was upstairs at the time and just looked out my window to see the house up in flames.

"I came running down the stairs to help in any way that I could.

"The dogs were running everywhere, I took one of them in to keep it safe.

"I even went in the ambulance with him to make sure he was ok. It was awful."

One resident said: "It's awful what has happened. I didn't see anything at first. I just heard all the sirens, looked out my window and just saw smoke."

Another said: "I didn't know the people that lived there well but it was a shocking sight. Just praying everyone's OK."

A third added: "It's a terrible thing that's happened. I know there were a few people and dogs who lived in that house, I hope everyone got out OK."