Injured teenager carried away from crash on stolen motorbike after police pursuit

Officers saw a Mondial HPS motorbike and an unidentified motorbike travelling at speed along Bolton Road in Atherton at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

When the vehicles failed to stop for the officers, a police pursuit began.

But they decided to bring the chase to an end when the rider of the HPS bike - a 17-year-old boy - removed and discarded his crash helmet.

Police have not yet made any arrests

The bike was later seen by an unmarked police vehicle on routine patrol on Highfield Road, Farnworth, and both motorcycles were seen shortly afterwards by a marked police car on the same road.

The motorcycles travelled in different directions and the marked police vehicle attempted to follow the unidentified motorcycle, before losing sight of it.

In the meantime, the Mondial HPS travelled along Highfield Road before crashing into a Vauxhall Vectra.

The occupants of the Vectra fled and the rider of the Mondial HPS was carried away by unknown males and taken to a property on Thrush Avenue, Farnworth.

He was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries and remains there in a stable condition.

Following police inquiries, the Mondial HPS and the Vauxhall Vectra were confirmed to be stolen vehicles.

No arrests have been made.

PC Phillip Drummand, said: "Thankfully no other people were seriously injured following this collision, but the outcome could have been a lot more serious. We're appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either motorcycle or the Vauxhall Vectra in the area either before or during the pursuit and collision to speak with police.

"Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could help us identify the motorcycle or the occupants of the Vauxhall are urged to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 3011 of May 13.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.