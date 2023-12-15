Inquest finds death of Wigan borough man after arrest was drug-related
Ianec Boghiu, 28, was rushed to hospital after suffering seizures and two cardiac arrests while being detained by police in Tyldesley on July 3, 2019.
Tests found spice, ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine, a breakdown of cannabis and benzodiazepine in his body – though Bolton Coroner’s Court heard ketamine and benzodiazepine may have been given during medical treatment.
Mr Boghiu, who worked as a welder, died at Royal Bolton Hospital on July 8, 2019.
A jury inquest heard the Moldovan national had moved to Tyldesley from Ireland just a few weeks earlier.
He was arrested on suspicion of child abduction, after reports of a man running around the town centre in his underwear, trying to take a baby out of a pram.
Four police officers gave evidence about what happened that day, describing Mr Boghiu as being “agitated” and “clammy and pale”.
They detained him on Elliott Street and were waiting for an ambulance, before deciding to put him in a police van.
But as they went to the vehicle, the court heard Mr Boghiu tried to grab a Taser from a police officer’s vest, so he was put on the ground and they moved his handcuffed arms from the front to the rear of his body.
While Mr Boghiu was inside the van, he collapsed and had a seizure. He was taken outside and put in the recovery position on the ground.
Paramedics arrived soon afterwards and Mr Boghiu started to have another seizure, so he was taken into an ambulance.
He had two cardiac arrests and was resuscitated each time, before being taken to hospital.
Forensic pathologist Dr Naomi Carter said she believed he died from hypoxic brain injury damage following cardio-respiratory arrest, caused by multiple drug use with acute behavioural disturbance (ABD).
She explained to the jury that cocaine and ecstasy can have an unpredictable effect on the body’s temperature and lead to disturbed behaviour.
She said ABD was a severe stressor on the body and being restrained in handcuffs could be the final factor in a day of stressors.
She found no evidence of asphyxia or anything like restraint or restriction on Mr Boghiu’s breathing which could have caused or contributed to his death.