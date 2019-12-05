Inquest opens into Wigan woman's road death tragedy

The inquest has opened into the death of a Wigan woman in an alleged hit-and-run smash.

Donna Barrow-Jones was fatally injured outside Wigan Infirmary on Saturday November 23.

Nezar Abukhrais appeared before Wigan magistrates last week to face charges including causing the 53-year-old pedestrian’s death by careless driving and failing to stop after an accident. The 35-year-old from Shipton Street, Bolton, is also accused of failing to report an accident and two counts of driving without a licence: once on the day of the crash and another - also on Wigan Lane - two days earlier. He is currently in custody pending a first appearance before a Bolton judge on December 24.

The respected counsellor and psychotherapist’s husband Howard later issued a statement through the police, which read: “I am truly devastated over what has happened to my darling wife. My whole world is broken. I have lots of fond memories of us together and I will miss her forever.”

This week an inquest was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court but then adjourned pending the conclusion of criminal investigations.