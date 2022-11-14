Operation Sceptre, which began on November 14, sees forces across the country highlight the risk and consequences of carrying a blade.

Across Greater Manchester, officers will be undertaking a range of operational activity to target offenders as well as highlighting the risks and consequences of carrying a knife.

Operation Sceptre links closely with GMP’s longer-term initiatives aimed at reducing knife crime and serious youth violence – such as operations Sycamore, Concept and the Forever Amnesty.

Operation Sceptre

These initiatives have seen over 10,000 weapons seized across the force area since 2019.

This is the second Operation Sceptre to happen this year, the first being in May.

Supt Caroline Hemingway, GMP’s knife crime lead, said: “The impact that knife crime has is truly devastating and affects everyone – from individuals and families to our communities.

“Sadly we have seen a number of recent incidents where young people have lost their lives due to knife crime. In an instant, many lives have been affected due to the careless actions and thoughts of a few.

“Intensification weeks such as Operation Sceptre see us working alongside our partners and focusing our resources accordingly, however our commitment to tackling knife crime is a priority throughout the year. We will not stop until our communities feel safe where they live without fear of being threatened or feel vulnerable due to the actions of others.

“We are committed to proactively targeting knife crime hotspots within the community using stop search – where appropriate, weapons sweeps, knife arches, and covert and overt policing deployments, and investigative work to target those involved with knife crime.

“We are also working with partners across Greater Manchester including local councils, other emergency services and the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) to provide insight into why violence occurs within Greater Manchester and work with the community to provide solutions.

“I would like to urge those who even think about carrying a knife to take a moment and realise how many people may be affected by your actions. You won’t only be hurting someone else – you’ll also be hurting yourself as my officers are actively targeting those involved in knife crime and will use all manners at their disposal to bring you to justice.”

Deputy Mayor for policing, crime criminal justice and fire, Bev Hughes, said: “Operation Sceptre is just one of many initiatives that Greater Manchester Police and partners from across the city-region are delivering to tackle knife crime and its devastating impact.

"We all have a part to play in preventing knife crime. The consequences are far-reaching and don’t just affect those that are directly involved in an incident.

“Through our Violence Reduction Unit, the police, local authorities, youth services, health, education and schools, as well as other criminal justice partners, continue to work together to embed a community-led approach to prevention and enforcement, with community-led programmes now live in seven boroughs.”

To report an incident to GMP, please call the Police on 101 or dial 999 in an emergency.

Reports and concerns can also be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800555111 or via www.fearless.org.

Anyone carrying a knife or weapon, is urged to surrender it at one of the 13 Forever Amnesty bins located across Greater Manchester.