Investigation into suspected arson attack at flat in Wigan

Residents had to be evacuated from a block of flats in the middle of the night after a suspected arson attack.

Firefighters were called to Kermishaw Nook in Astley at 12.45am on Sunday when a blaze broke out on the first floor of the building.

The door of a flat was alight and there was smoke inside the property and communal area.

There was no-one in the affected flat at the time, but other residents in the building were evacuated while firefighters put out the blaze.

It is thought the fire could have been started deliberately and police are now investigating.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.