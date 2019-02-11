Investigation launched after stolen pony found dead in Wigan with rope around its neck

Police are investigating after a pony was stolen from a Wigan yard and found dead less than 24 hours later with a rope around its neck.



At around 7.35am this morning (Monday) officers received reports that a horse had been stolen from a property in Standish Lower Ground.

The animal, which has been found dead this afternoon, was taken from the yard on Wigan Lower Road between 4pm on Sunday evening and 7am today.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 350 of 11/02/2019