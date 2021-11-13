Investigation launched as man is taken to hospital after being stabbed in Wigan

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 10:42 am
Police launched an investigation after being called to an incident in Ince in the early hours of Friday.

A spokesman said: "Officers were called just before 1.20am on November 12 to reports a man had been stabbed at Ambleside, Ince.

"A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab wounds."

Police were called to Ambleside in Ince early on Friday. Pic: Google Street View

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

