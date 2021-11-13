Investigation launched as man is taken to hospital after being stabbed in Wigan

Police launched an investigation after being called to an incident in Ince in the early hours of Friday.

A spokesman said: "Officers were called just before 1.20am on November 12 to reports a man had been stabbed at Ambleside, Ince.

"A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with stab wounds."

Police were called to Ambleside in Ince early on Friday. Pic: Google Street View

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.