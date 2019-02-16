Investigation launched into vehicle fires on borough industrial estate

An investigation is underway after two lorries went up in flames last night on a borough industrial estate.

At around 9.50pm last night (Friday), firefighters were called to reports of an HGV on fire at an industrial estate off Butts Street in Leigh.

On arrival, crews found that two large lorries were ablaze.

Police were called at around 10.30pm and have since launched an arson investigation.

It took three fire crews around two and a half hours to douse the flames with hose reels and secure the scene.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2413 of 15/02/2019.