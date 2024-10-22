Jail for dealer caught selling drugs in Wigan who got 'too comfortable' with his crimes
Greater Manchester Police’s county lines team launched Operation Treatment in 2023 to identify people involved in supplying class A and B drugs through the “blue” line, which worked predominantly out of Wigan and nearby areas.
Yanick Nzerasse, 28, was identified as being in charge of the line, after concerned members of the public reported he was dealing drugs in Wigan town centre and regularly sending bulk messages to customers.
CCTV captured Nzerasse openly dealing drugs to people in a park close to Wigan town centre on November 16.
Police attended and despite Nzerasse trying to flee, he was later detained and arrested.
He had disposed of the drugs he had with him when he was alerted to the police, so he was released under investigation.
But detectives continued to build their case and officers from the county lines team, supported by the tactical aid unit, executed a warrant at his home on Winward Street, Leigh, in March.
Nzerasse was found to be in possession of class A and B drugs, namely cocaine, heroin and cannabis estimated to worth almost £6,000.
Police also found the mobile phone which was used to operate the drugs line, as well as additional phones, snap bags and digital scales.
Extensive phone analysis evidenced the scale of his drug dealing, with thousands of bulk messages being sent to customers daily.
Messages from his girlfriend claimed Nzerasse was "only concerned about being the biggest drug dealer that made it out of Stockwell”.
Nzerasse was jailed for five years when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court pleading guilty to:
- Offer to Supply Heroin
- Offer to Supply Cocoaine
- Offer to Supply a controlled drug of Class B – Cannabis
- Possess with Intent to Supply a Controlled drug of Class A – Heroin
- Possess with Intent to Supply a Controlled drug of Class A – Crack Cocaine
- Possess with Intent to Supply a Controlled drug of Class B– Cannabis
Det Sgt Schofield, from the county lines team, said: “This was an effective investigation which has shut down a prolific drugs line. Nzerasse got too comfortable with his illicit enterprise but after several months of hard work, we’ve been able to secure a positive conviction.
“County lines drugs operations often have a life-changing impact on the lives involved and those who are most vulnerable, and we will continue to move at pace to tackle those who are involved within those activities and protect our communities from this illegal activity.”