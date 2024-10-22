Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who was caught on camera dealing drugs at a Wigan park has been jailed for five years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police’s county lines team launched Operation Treatment in 2023 to identify people involved in supplying class A and B drugs through the “blue” line, which worked predominantly out of Wigan and nearby areas.

Yanick Nzerasse, 28, was identified as being in charge of the line, after concerned members of the public reported he was dealing drugs in Wigan town centre and regularly sending bulk messages to customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yanick Nzerasse

CCTV captured Nzerasse openly dealing drugs to people in a park close to Wigan town centre on November 16.

Police attended and despite Nzerasse trying to flee, he was later detained and arrested.

He had disposed of the drugs he had with him when he was alerted to the police, so he was released under investigation.

But detectives continued to build their case and officers from the county lines team, supported by the tactical aid unit, executed a warrant at his home on Winward Street, Leigh, in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yanick Nzerasse was caught on CCTV dealing drugs in a Wigan park

Nzerasse was found to be in possession of class A and B drugs, namely cocaine, heroin and cannabis estimated to worth almost £6,000.

Police also found the mobile phone which was used to operate the drugs line, as well as additional phones, snap bags and digital scales.

Extensive phone analysis evidenced the scale of his drug dealing, with thousands of bulk messages being sent to customers daily.

Messages from his girlfriend claimed Nzerasse was "only concerned about being the biggest drug dealer that made it out of Stockwell”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yanick Nzerasse has been jailed for five years

Nzerasse was jailed for five years when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court pleading guilty to:

Offer to Supply Heroin

Offer to Supply Cocoaine

Offer to Supply a controlled drug of Class B – Cannabis

Possess with Intent to Supply a Controlled drug of Class A – Heroin

Possess with Intent to Supply a Controlled drug of Class A – Crack Cocaine

Possess with Intent to Supply a Controlled drug of Class B– Cannabis

Det Sgt Schofield, from the county lines team, said: “This was an effective investigation which has shut down a prolific drugs line. Nzerasse got too comfortable with his illicit enterprise but after several months of hard work, we’ve been able to secure a positive conviction.

“County lines drugs operations often have a life-changing impact on the lives involved and those who are most vulnerable, and we will continue to move at pace to tackle those who are involved within those activities and protect our communities from this illegal activity.”