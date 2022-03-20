Jail for drunken Wigan motorist involved in a hit-and-run smash
A drunken-driver who hit another car and damaged a police van when refusing to stop for officers has been jailed for four months.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 4:55 am
Keiran Wood, 33, of Livingstone Street, Ashton, stood before Wigan justices to admit being almost twice the legal limit when at the wheel of an Audi 4 in Ince Green Lane which hit a Citroen DS3.
He failed to stop, damaged a police vehicle and had neither insurance nor a licence. The bench said he was receiving a stiffer punishmentbecause of previous convictions.