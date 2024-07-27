Jail for man who stole cash and biscuits from Wigan health centre
A burglar who targeted a Wigan health centre and a car dealership has been jailed.
Barry McGuire, 52, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing cash, coffee and biscuits from the Thomas Linacre Centre on July 22 and keys from Josh Houghton Motor Company on July 17.
Wigan magistrates jailed him for a total of 18 weeks and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and £75 compensation.