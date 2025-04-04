Jail for pensioner who filmed up women's skirts in supermarket
George Chilvers, of Elgin Avenue, Ashton, was today jailed for a total of 28 months by a judge at Liverpool Crown Court.
The 73-year-old was caught on CCTV footage on three occasions filming up women’s skirts at Tesco in Haydock.
He was then tracked down via his car and his home was raided.
A total of 426 upskirting videos were discovered and two indecent images of a 13-year-old child taken in Haydock on March 4, 2022.
All the images were taken between 2009 and 2024.
At an earlier court hearing, he pleaded guilty to four “upskirting” offences; making an indecent image of a 13-year-old girl; possessing that image; and outraging public decency by using a mobile phone camera to record beneath the clothing of female members of the public.
Chilvers must sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order.