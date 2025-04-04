Jail for pensioner who filmed up women's skirts in supermarket

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Apr 2025, 19:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A pensioner who filmed more than 400 “upskirting” videos over nearly 15 years is now behind bars.

George Chilvers, of Elgin Avenue, Ashton, was today jailed for a total of 28 months by a judge at Liverpool Crown Court.

The 73-year-old was caught on CCTV footage on three occasions filming up women’s skirts at Tesco in Haydock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was then tracked down via his car and his home was raided.

George Chilvers has been jailedGeorge Chilvers has been jailed
George Chilvers has been jailed

A total of 426 upskirting videos were discovered and two indecent images of a 13-year-old child taken in Haydock on March 4, 2022.

All the images were taken between 2009 and 2024.

At an earlier court hearing, he pleaded guilty to four “upskirting” offences; making an indecent image of a 13-year-old girl; possessing that image; and outraging public decency by using a mobile phone camera to record beneath the clothing of female members of the public.

Chilvers must sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice