Jail reprieve for serial Wigan criminal
A prolific offender who stole from shops from which he was barred and assaulted a woman has been given a chance to mend his ways instead of being immediately locked up.
Wigan magistrates heard that in late May and early June Dennis Hilton, 32, of Thorburn Road, Norley, repeatedly entered the Right Choice convenience store in Norley in breach of a criminal behaviour order and stole items including several bottles of win.
He also breached the order by entering Pemberton’s Gee Tee’s store in February and stealing washing powder. On the same day he assaulted Lisa Topping by beating.
Admitting to a total of nine offences, Hilton was given a total of 16 weeks in custody but the bench said that because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation at this stage,” the sentence would be suspended for 12 months.
He was also ordered to undergo a drug dependency programme, complete 20 hours of rehabilitation activities and pay £160 in compensation and costs.
