Jailed: homeless Wigan stalker who plagued a woman with calls
A Wigan stalker who made numerous unwanted phone calls and turned up at his victim's home has been jailed.
Robert Meekin, 40, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to harassing a named woman between March 1 and June 27 this year in the borough.
He was given a 14-week custodial term as the offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence.