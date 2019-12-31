Judge grants bail to driver accused of killing woman in collision outside Wigan Infirmary

A man has appeared before a judge accused of killing a Wigan woman in a hit and run road accident.

Rezar Abukhrais is charged with causing Donna Barrow-Jones’s death by careless or inconsiderate driving in a collision outside Wigan Infirmary on November 23.

The 53-year-old counsellor and psychotherapist was pronounced dead at the scene of the Wigan Lane incident.

The 35-year-old defendant, of Skipton Street, Bolton, is also accusing of failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident and driving a Hyundai i40 car without a licence or insurance.

A Bolton Crown Court judge released him on conditional bail pending an pre-trial preparation hearing on March 20 at which he is expected to enter a plea.

A provisional trial date was set for October 5 next year.

After the tragedy her husband Howard paid tribute in a statement released by the police.

It read: “I am truly devastated over what has happened to my darling wife.

“I cannot believe the hurt that has been forced upon me due to these awful circumstances. Such a tragic loss at such a young age. My whole world is broken. I have lots of fond memories of us together and I will miss her forever.”

Her mother Agnes, father Alan and sister Lorna said: “Our lives have been torn apart and will never be the same again; we will miss her every day.”