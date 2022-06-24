Botond Berzsenyi, 22, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, was due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 25 charged with driving a Mercedes E Class car on Chorley New Road, Bolton, dangerously when it was involved in a collision in which Natalie Standish was injured.

He is further charged of having no insurance at the time, of failing to stop after the collision and then conspiring with Barbara Berezsenyi to report the car stolen in order to pervert the course of justice.

Bolton Crown Court

But he failed to appear at the hearing and so the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.