Botond Berzsenyi, 22, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, was due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 25 charged with driving a Mercedes E Class car on Chorley New Road, Bolton, dangerously when it was involved in a collision in which Natalie Standish was injured.
He is further charged of having no insurance at the time, of failing to stop after the collision and then conspiring with Barbara Berezsenyi to report the car stolen in order to pervert the course of justice.
But he failed to appear at the hearing and so the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.
The same morning a warrant was also issued for the arrest of 37-year-old Paul Roberts of Lincoln Road, Hindley, who was also due to appear at Bolton Crown Court charged with committing three burglaries in order to steal cars but also failed to turn up.