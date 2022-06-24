Judge issues arrest warrant after Wigan man accused of hit-and-run injury smash fails to show

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man charged with fleeing the scene of an accident which injured a woman and then pretending the car was driven by a thief.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 24th June 2022, 2:03 pm

Botond Berzsenyi, 22, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, was due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 25 charged with driving a Mercedes E Class car on Chorley New Road, Bolton, dangerously when it was involved in a collision in which Natalie Standish was injured.

He is further charged of having no insurance at the time, of failing to stop after the collision and then conspiring with Barbara Berezsenyi to report the car stolen in order to pervert the course of justice.

Bolton Crown Court

But he failed to appear at the hearing and so the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

The same morning a warrant was also issued for the arrest of 37-year-old Paul Roberts of Lincoln Road, Hindley, who was also due to appear at Bolton Crown Court charged with committing three burglaries in order to steal cars but also failed to turn up.